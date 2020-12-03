Review: Haven

Haven Platforms: PC | PS5 | XBO | XSX |

Developer: The Game Bakers

Publisher: The Game Bakers

Release: December 03, 2020

When you think of video games about romance and relationships, what comes to mind? Well, the most obvious answer would likely be dating sims. That, or maybe something comical like the Leisure Suit Larry games. Typically more choice-related, point-and-click stuff. But there are certain games and developers that experiment with different genres when it comes to stories about relationships, and that’s where Haven and The Game Bakers come in. Yes, the folks behind Furi, an intense action game. Upon first glance, you might wonder if they’re up to the task of creating a sci-fi adventure/RPG game about a couple and their forbidden romance

Haven is the story of Kay and Yu, two intergalactic lovers. As we join them, the duo has escaped from a society that they have rejected, plugging in some random coordinates they found and finding themselves on a planet known as Source. But while they finally have the privacy they wanted and have even been able to rig up some hoverboots to zip around in, things go south when a series of tremors damages their ship/house, the Nest. Now Kay and Yu set out to try and find what they need to fix their ship, which involves traveling across the numerous floating islets on Source and discovering some problems along the way. Including what may be a possible threat from home.

I could elaborate further, but in all honestly, it’s probably for the best if you go in only knowing the basics. The joy in Haven is starting the tale mid-relationship with Kay and Yu, and slowly learning more about them in a natural fashion as their story develops, which explains more about their background and homeworld. It’s not the deepest lore, but it’s still well-told. In between all this are scenes showcasing our couple just, well, being a couple. Talking about playing games, romance, little things like using the shower, and more, all while you travel around the Nest and have them cook, sleep, chat, etc. The dialogue is top-notch and feels like authentic scenes from a relationship, helped by the chemistry between the two voice actors.



These bits of dialogue (along with bigger, more emotional moments, of course) reveal themselves as you head around Source, checking out the local flora, fauna, and of course, the secrets behind the people that were originally here. While the landscapes could use more variety, there’s no denying that they’re gorgeous, creating a perfect interplanetary setting while still looking like a gorgeous portrait of nature, especially as the you interact with all of the various animals lying around while listening to Danger’s perfectly chill electronic beats, crafting the perfect soundtrack for two lovers as they hover by mushroom-topped lizards lounging by waterfalls and whatnot.

The world in Haven isn’t just beautiful, though, as it does have some notable secrets and sidequests to hunt for as well. Exploration is a key mechanic here, and sometimes that means either checking abandoned buildings for souvenirs to decorate the Nest with, investigating strange, corrupted creatures and battling them or hunting for rare fruits to use in recipes later on. Practically every islet you visit has something to discover, and it does feel like every trip you take results in a reward, even if it’s just a different conversation between Yu and Kay. With something to always hunt for, the game feels like it has a lot to work with, even if you just want to find new creatures to scratch and pet.

Getting to these creatures in Haven means having to deal with a substance Yu and Kay have dubbed Rust, however, which coats the land and corrupts the wildlife and plants, requiring you to remove it and pacify the animals (although only a few are essential). To do this, you need Flow, the substance that not only powers the unlockable bridges between each islet, but is used by our couple’s hoverboots to remove the Rust as the zoom over it. Getting Flow basically means traversing Flow threads found on the ground, which you follow as you move across the ground and through the air, sort of like grinding, but having to manually move and turn.



Unsurprisingly, the hovering movement is fun and easily one of the big selling points. There’s just something so enjoyable about it; possibly just how it captures the type of freedom Kay and Yu are seeking, and even just heading across some basic plains can be beautiful when you see them doing it together. Despite tricky cameras at times, it also controls great. But while it’s fun to hover around everywhere you go, some of the Flow threads can get annoying, if only because it’s vague as to where they can lead. And it gets especially aggravating when you can’t tell if one is going to lead to a higher ledge you want to get to or not.

The Flow threads aren’t the only bit of action that’s flawed in Haven, though, as the combat pales in comparison to the joy found in the story, travel and exploration. It’s great how you have to have Kay and Yu work in tandem, fitting their relationship. You command both of them and their actions at the same time, be it attack or defend, and sometimes you have to get the timing right, having one land an attack right after the other. But honestly, a lot of combat seemed to boil down to just having one act as a shield while the other attacks. Combined with a lack of effective healing, minimal experience gains and a small amount of upgrades, and the combat can feel more like a chore at times, only for those who want to unlock more islets for fast travel or aiming for one hundred percent completion.

That ties into the only major flaw in Haven, though: it can feel too stuffed with little gameplay mechanics at times. Little things like confidence boosts gained via certain dialogue choices, various one-time boosts you can craft and even being able to stun enemies with Flow boosts aren’t unwelcome additions, but you can likely beat the game (lasting about a nicely modest ten hours or so) without relying on them. But I suppose it says a lot about the accessibility (complete with difficulty options and auto-combat assists) that you can play it with several different approaches. In the end, all that matters is if your way ends up leading to fun and Haven succeeds there.



Closing Comments:

Even with iffy combat, Haven ends up being a dose of pure joy, letting you experience a well-written whirlwind romance with lovable characters, or just letting you hover around a planet at fast speeds, enjoying satisfying gameplay as you swiftly gather up more Flow or escape corrupted creatures. Top it all off with sweet visuals and one of the year’s best soundtracks, and you have a unique blend of adventure and RPG games that provides a terrific experience. Indeed, you’ll more than likely fall in love with it.