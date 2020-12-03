Temtem Early Access Begins on PS5 Next Week

Crema today dropped a new gameplay trailer for Temtem on PS5 ahead of next week’s release.

Temtem, the massively multiplayer creature collecting game, launches next week on PS5 as an Early Access title. To celebrate the impending launch, Crema has released a new gameplay overview trailer that goes over everything you need to know before hopping into the game.

In Temtem, you take on the role of a fully customizable tamer. You’ll participate in an epic story, play solo or co-op, trade, tame, and battle through the Airborne Archipelago. Explore islands, make friends, defeat rivals, and become the best Temtem tamer

Temtem hits PS5 as an Early Access title on December 8, and is currently available on PC. It hits Xbox Series X|S and Switch sometime in 2021.