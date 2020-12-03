The Good Life Gains a Publisher, Plus Summer 2021 Release Date

Developer SWERY’s latest game, The Good Life, has had one notable journey so far. Originally announced in 2017 as the debut game from his new company White Owls, the initial crowdfunding campaign on Fig failed, but then another campaign on Kickstarter in 2018 succeeded, and in 2019, it ended up getting delayed even further. And while it has been delayed again, not only does it now have a more concrete Summer 2021 release window, but White Owls also have a partner to assist in publishing the game: The Irregular Corporation, who are no stranger to offbeat adventures, having also published Murder by Numbers earlier this year.

Described as a “freestyle RPG,” The Good Life sees you playing as Naomi, a photographer from New York who now finds themselves in the rural British town of Rainy Woods, where all of the villagers are friendly and there’s no shortages of jobs to help Naomi pay off their debts. It’s a fine gig at first…up until certain events create mysteries behind the town that she now has to uncover. Oh, and there’s the fact that Rainy Woods allows residents to transform into cats and dogs at night. Now, using their animal abilities and photography skills, Naomi has to do some detective work. You can see this in the new trailer below (complete with an iffy framerate that the team is working on fixing thanks to the new publisher), then check out more of The Good Life when it arrives next year for PC, XB1, PS4, and Switch.