WWE Undefeated Now Available on Android and iOS

WWE is re-entering the mobile ring with WWE Undefeated after the success of WWE 2K and WWE Immortals over the past few years. It features an all-star roster including Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, The Rock, Drew McIntyre, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, “The Prince” Finn Balor, and The Undertaker. You start out with The Rock and have a multi-button control system for punches, kicks, throws, and rope throws that can lead to other attacks off the rope. For a one-on-one 2D fighter, it does a surprisingly good job of replicating the action of a pro wrestling match – but not so much the flow of one. You do have to wait for your move gauge to refill over time, which can hurt the flow of things a bit – but does allow for nice back and forth action.

For a mobile pro wrestling experience, it does a surprisingly good job at showcasing the roster’s signature moves and like WWE All-Stars and WWE Battlegrounds before it, uses an exaggerated art style that fits in nicely with the over-the-top nature of WWE. The gameplay is very much like Slam Masters 2/Muscle Bomber, only with a touch more wrestling action and less precision when it comes to being a 2D fighter. The unlock system is also grind-heavy, as to be expected for a free-to-play game, but pre-registered users do get some bonus content to enjoy for free. You can download the game now via the Google Play Store for Android devices or App store for iOS devices.