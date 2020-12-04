Updates Announced For Pokémon Journeys And Mewtwo Strikes Back

The Pokémon Company International announced today that the next 12 episodes of Pokémon Journeys: The Series are now available on Netflix, so fans can tune in a watch the continuing adventures of Ash, Goh and most importantly Pikachu explore the world to uncover the mysteries of every region’s Pokémon and Goh’s misguided attempts to capture the legendary Mew. Additionally, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution is now available on iTunes, Google Play and Amazon Prime Video, introducing a new CGI style to animated Pokémon movies.