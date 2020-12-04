Batman: Arkham Knight Adds Two New Suits in Free Update

Back in January, Rocksteady Studios released an update for the conclusion to their Batman: Arkham trilogy from 2015, which added the Earth-2 costume for players to equip at no cost.

You asked, and we couldn’t help but answer with a little gift just in time for the holiday season. From today, all Batman: Arkham Knight players can access the Zur En Arrh and Anime Batman skins via a free update. pic.twitter.com/6zdKt2ouWC — Rocksteady Studios (@RocksteadyGames) December 3, 2020

While there was some surprise at the time that the England-based studio would continue to support their latest game with new content nearly five years later, it turns out that this was not the only post-launch addition planned for the game in 2020. To wrap up the year, Rocksteady has released another free update for Batman: Arkham Knight which adds two new skins for the titular hero: the Zur En Arrh costume and the Anime costume, both of which can be seen in the tweet above.

