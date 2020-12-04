Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Slightly Delayed

Treyarch today announced that Season One for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is arriving a bit later than previously anticipated.

Originally set for a December 10 launch, Season One has been pushed back till December 16. To help tide players over, Treyarch has released some tantalizing details about Season One, and some free goodies players can claim while they wait.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets a smattering of new content when Season One launches. Like in Modern Warfare, players can expect new multiplayer maps, new and returning game modes, and Gunfight finally arriving. There’ll also be a new map for the game’s giant Fireteam mode. While Treyarch didn’t reveal all the new multiplayer maps coming in Season One, they did confirm one. Call of Duty: Black Ops II’s classic map Raid is coming to Black Ops Cold War. Set within a luxury complex of Hollywood Hills in LA, players will get to battle it out on this fan-favorite map.

Season One also brings with it new weapons to acquire, new Zombies modes, Season Challenges, and the Seasonal Prestige system. Treyarch intends to fully reveal all the details in a few days.

Call of Duty: Warzone is also getting a healthy dose of new content in Season One, including a new Warzone map and mode. Over 30 of Cold War’s base weapons and Blueprint variants join the game. Treyarch is also promising a new Gulag experience.

To help tide players over, Treyarch is enabling Double XP and Double Weapon XP starting December 12 and lasting until Season One launches. Also, starting December 8 and running through December 15, players can login and claim two free bundles. These include new Operator skins, Blueprints, and other customization options.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. We’ll let you know when Treyarch releases more details about Season One.