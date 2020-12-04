Crumble Hops Into High-Speed Platforming with Launch Trailer

Gravity may be the weakest of the fundamental forces but it can still be a serious problem. Everything falls, whether that be a cheerful blue slime bouncing through a level or the structure of the level itself. It’s precariously balanced at the start, with the level architecture balanced in a state of delicate equilibrium, and all that slimy energy is more than enough to send everything flying. On the one hand that means most landings are potentially dangerous, but on the other gravity only moves so fast. It’s hard to care about a column crashing down when it barely has time to tilt a few degrees before being left in the dust. Crumble is a speed-run platformer where the level is collapsing around you but, with a bit of practice on the controls, it can’t fall apart anywhere near fast enough to get in the way.

Crumble features a small blue slime-blob rolling and jumping at what can be truly ludicrous speeds when it gets a full head of steam. The object of each level is to hop out of the rocketship at the start and then catch up to it at the end, and while it’s possible to slowly and carefully gauge each jump the game is at its best when holding on for dear life. The slime can also grapple onto almost anything with its long wobbly tongue, using it to swing from tree limbs and rocky outcroppings to pick up even more speed and clear incredibly large gaps. It takes a bit of practice for a smooth swing, rather than latching onto something at the wrong angle of entry and losing momentum with a slight jerk at the bottom of the arc, but when it lands just right you can shave whole seconds off a run. There’s a demo available on Crumble’s Steam page and the top spots for the times in its three levels are fairly mind-boggling.

Crumble released today on Steam and comes with the traditional launch trailer. Give it a look below to see a rocket slime take flight.