Dead Cells Invites You to Experience Fatal Falls in 2021

Earlier this year, Motion Twin released The Bad Seed, their first paid DLC for their hit roguelike action-platformer, Dead Cells. It seems to have been a hit, earning even more rave reviews and pleasing the fans even further. And now, not only are Motion Twin officially celebrating sales of Dead Cells topping a whopping 3.5 million copies, but they’ve also announced their next major expansion, Fatal Falls, due out in 2021.

As seen in the teaser here, the Beheaded may be taking a break for now, but we get our first peek at the two new biomes Fatal Falls will introduce to the mid-game: The Fractured Shrines and The Undying Shores. And if you think it looks peaceful now, well, there’s still a batch of new weapons to come along, along with a new boss to die to multiple times, along with other content. If you want a greater glimpse, though, you can check out the first screenshots below the video. More details will arrive later on as well, so stay tuned for more info on Dead Cells: Fatal Falls as it arrives in the future.

