Experience Marth’s First Adventure in Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light Today

Originally never localized in the west, Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is now available for players in the west to pick up and play on their Nintendo Switch. Experience Marth in his first every adventure to save a kingdom with his trusty allies in Fire Emblem’s first ever adventure. This NES title comes equipped with some unique features such as the ability to speed up and take back turns for those not quite prepared for its unique difficulty.

Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light is available now. Check out the release trailer below: