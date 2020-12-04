Immortals: Fenyx Rising Brings Mythology to Life

Beginning now, players can take on the role of the winged hero Fenyx, using the very power of the gods to rescue the members the Greek Olympian Pantheon, including Zeus, world-class jerk, from a curse leveled against them by the banished Titan, Typhon.

Ubisoft took a lighthearted approach to the game, with a visual style replete with vibrant color and exaggerated animations, as well as plenty of wisecracks and comedic asides. The game takes much of its inspiration from the open-world action-adventure format so well-defined by the Legend of Zelda series, with players traversing broad fields, climbing tall mountains, conquering the various Vaults of Tartaros, not unlike the shrines sprinkled throughout Hyrule in Breath of the Wild.

As the game progresses, players acquire more and more weapons and godly abilities, as they muster these lost abilities to ultimately confront Typhon and seal him away once more. The game promises plenty of sidequests and puzzles, and the landscape is dotted by mythological beasts of legend, such as minotaurs and cyclopes.

Immortals: Fenyx Rising is now available on, well, everything: Stadia, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Amazon Luna, the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC as well as on Ubisolft’s own subscription service, Ubisoft+.