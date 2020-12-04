Next Dragon Age Title to Debut During the Game Awards Next Week

There’s likely going to be no shortage of new announcements during the Game Awards next week, but having confirmations to look forward to is nice as well. It was a pleasant surprise when Geoff Keighly announced to day that Dragon Age will be getting a debut appearance from their upcoming title during next week’s award show. Specifics are of course unknown, but it will be exciting to see what the next entry has in store for this announcement.

Be sure to tune in to the Game Awards on December 10 for the next Dragon Age’s debut or check back for information here. Take a peek at the announcement post below: