Persona 5 Strikers Heads West in February

While it hit Japan early this year, the west will receive the upcoming Persona 5 Strikers in February. Titled Persona 5 Scramble in Japan, Strikers takes our favorite characters from the Phantom Thieves and puts them in a Musou-esque world. You’ll be slashing through thousands of shadows as you’ll go on a brand new adventure filled mystery and intrigue.

Additionally, Atlus has made the announecment that it will not only come to the two consoles, but also PC day and date. Persona 5 Strikers will be available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on February 23.