Play Battlefield 3 for Free Right Now

If you have Amazon Prime, then you can get a full copy of Battlefield 3 for free, via a code that’s redeemable only on EA’s Origin platform.

9 years ago, Battlefield 3 was released to general critical praise, reintroducing the ability to fly fighter jets, lay prone, and engage in chaotic 64-player battles on the PC version of the game. Though such massive firefights are far rarer now, the game does have a single-player campaign that sends players battling through the fictional War of 2014, taking on various roles that see them on foot, in the air and inside tanks. It was known for being a great-looking game at the time, but harangued for its over-reliance on cinematic quick-time events in the campaign.

Still, with the game free right now, it’s possible there will be more players for online multiplayer, which continues to see some action, albeit far less than its peak. So, if you never experienced the game online or just want to relive some old times, now is the time! You’ve got until December 30, 2020 to get the code from Amazon and until January 29, 2021 to actually redeem it on Origin.