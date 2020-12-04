Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Raihan figma Announced

Pokémon Sword and Shield is filled with pretty memorable characters and many instantly became fan-favorites. One of which is Hammerlocke’s Dragon-type Gym Leader, Raihan. Now, some of his adoring fans can look forward to a new figma figure on the way.

This collectible of Raihan shows off his charming looks and photogenic style with articulated features, various face plates and hand pieces. An Ultra Ball accessory is included along with his Rotom Phone (which he always seems to have around). Lastly, a figurine of the Steel/Dragon-type Duraludon is ready for battle and also has slightly moving arms.

Raihan is open for pre-order from December 4 to January 11. However, it won’t be available to own until September 2021. Take a look at Raihan in below and go to the Japanese Pokémon Center website to order.