Skunkape Games Already Working on Remastering Seasons 2, 3 of Sam and Max

Skunkape Games, the development studio made up of largely former Telltale Games employees, did a Reddit AMA today covering a range of topics regarding the series, such as design decisions, upcoming bug patches, and even what’s for dinner tonight. Many of the answers they provided recounted some of their struggles updating the game, such as tracking down voice track source files, or falling into a full-on remaster after finding they would be unable to simply clean up and patch the games for modern systems. A couple of answers stood out, however, including the fact that they have actually already begun remastering Sam and Max: Beyond Time and Space, the second season of the beloved point-and-click adventure. Responding to a question by user Bawfulio, they listed off favorite characters of theirs from the series, directly answering the question about whether they would be remastering seasons 2 and 3:

“We started work on remastering Season Two before the Save The World remaster even came out! Surprise!” said Skunkape (as user SkunkapeTeam). “How well Save the World sells will help us determine the scope for the remasters of seasons 2 and 3.”

So there you have it. If enough of you buy Sam and Max Save the World, we’ll likely see lovingly-restored versions of those seasons, and who knows, beyond that? Possibly a Mac port?