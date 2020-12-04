Three Retro Accolade and Beam Software Games Now on Steam and GOG

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive have been bringing back a wide variety of retro PC games via Steam and GOG. This week they’ve brought out another trio of titles.

The three new releases this week are Bop ‘N Wrestle, Cyclemania and Deadly Dozen: Pacific Theater. As usual, they’re from totally different genres and also all on sale during launch week.

Right now all three games are discounted down by 33%. Bob ‘N Wrestle currently costs $3.34, Cyclemania is currently $3.34 and Deadly Dozen: Pacific Theater is $6.69 on Steam and GOG.