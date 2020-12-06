Hitman 3’s ‘Complete Package’ Approach Should be Celebrated

Next month sees the launch of the eighth mainline release in the Hitman franchise, which has spanned over twenty years and transferred between three publishers but has been fortunate enough to remain with IO Interactive as its sole developer. Over the years, the bald and barcode-stamped Agent 47 has traveled to dozens of unique locations and offered players countless ways to approach the task of assassinating a given target, whether that ends up being the reliable silent pistol approach while wearing a suit and tie, or something a little zanier like a flamingo wielding a katana. By embracing this freedom of choice alongside both the big and small details that make every environment feel alive and filled with personality, Hitman has provided countless memorable moments throughout the years that few other games can replicate, even if its “jack-of-all-trades” approach means these titles never particularly excel in one given area.



Back in 2016, IO Interactive kicked off what went on to be known as the “World of Assassination” trilogy, which was originally slated to be a platform that would evolve over time and add new levels every few months to keep players invested throughout the year. Although Hitman 2 and 3 would ultimately return to the more traditional level structure by having multiple missions available at launch, the studio has continued to embrace the original idea by ensuring that all of their previous content would carry over to future releases, while also upgrading the original levels to incorporate the new mechanics and presentation enhancements that the later titles would inevitably introduce. As a result, the upcoming Hitman 3 will not only feature six brand new locations for players to check out right away, but new fans who purchase the discounted versions of the previous two games will be able to play the best possible versions of these previously-available levels from day one.

This willingness to allow longtime and new fans to play upgraded versions of their previously-released games at no additional cost is a bold move by IO Interactive, with few other developers being so open to this sustained idea of player progression. Destiny 2 caused quite the uproar before its launch when it was revealed that player levels and weapons from the original game would not carry over to the sequel, despite Bungie originally suggesting otherwise. This trend has continued to resurface as the next generation of consoles gets underway, with titles like Dirt 5, Maneater and Yakuza: Like a Dragon all being unable to carry over progress between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. Even franchises with annual releases that rely heavily on dedicated fans that will continue to buy the new version every year do little (if anything) to acknowledge any of the long hours that players have put into the series, let alone allowing players to access that previous content in the current game.



This disappointing industry trend makes IO Interactive’s accomplishments throughout the World of Assassination trilogy, which has spanned across five years and two console generations, all the more impressive. By rewarding their most enthusiastic players with free upgrades and providing new fans with a simple and cost-effective way to access the modern lineup of Hitman titles from the same game, Hitman 3 is in a prime position to be the most substantial and best-looking game in the franchise to date. As developers continue to embrace the games-as-a-service model and long-time franchises continue searching for new ways to evolve, there are few ways more likely to influence more investment in a series’ future than providing easier access to what made veteran fans fall in love with the series in the first place.