Drawn to Life: Two Realms Now Available on Switch, PC, and iOS

Drawn to Life: Two Realms brings back a long-dormant franchise that blended both creativity and enjoyable platforming. Now, it’s back with Two Realms, offering more customization for the player’s character and brings new gameplay elements to the mix. In addition to the normal 2D content, isometric content is now available. The creation suite allows you to either make a character in-depth or you can use pre-made characters or mix and match parts. Stages give you a mix of platforming and puzzle-platforming, including using enemies as either a way to get from A to B or use enemies to solve puzzles for you by sending them into levers. The franchise’s storybook-esque method of storytelling is something that still stands out today and the action is still unlike most anything on the market today. At only $10, it’s a great value anyway – and it has a 10% discount taking it to $7.99 for early birds on either the Nintendo eShop, Steam, or iOS.