El Shaddai Coming to Steam

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron was an utterly gorgeous and unique title back when it released on PS3 and Xbox 360. Unfortunately, it basically disappeared with that console generation. It never became backwards compatible on Xbox One.

Director Takeyasu Sawaki broke the news today that El Shaddai is coming to Steam. Why the long wait? Publisher Crim finally sequred the rights to the game from UTV Ignition Entertainment seven years after release.

The Steam release doesn’t have a date yet. However, it will include a launcher to select between Japanese and English audio and subtitles.