Latest PS5 Video Details New and Upcoming Games for the Platform

PlayStation today dropped a new trailer for upcoming PS5 games.

2020 is nearly over, which means it’s time to start looking at 2021. This year was our introduction to PS5 with great titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Demon’s Souls. 2021 is already promising to be even bigger with a wide array of titles coming throughout the year.

PlayStation’s new trailer highlights a multitude of them, re-confirming that games like Horizon: Forbidden West and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart are still coming next year. It also provides insight into some of the deals Sony struck with third-party publishers. Both Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo are console exclusives for at least a year. Meanwhile, Project Athia (which isn’t slated for 2021) will be a console exclusive for at least two years. The trailer also leaves out the Untitled God of War Sequel, which Sony previously said would come out in 2021.

Here are all the upcoming PS5 exclusives showcased in the trailer. Three multiplatform titles (NBA 2K21, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Resident Evil Village) were also showcased at the end.