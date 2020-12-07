Love Live! School Idol Festival Coming to PS4 This March

The incredibly popular mobile rhythm game Love Live! School Idol Festival All Stars is getting its first console release. Titled Love Live! School Idol Festival ~after school ACTIVITY~ Wai-Wai!Home Meeting!!, fans will finally get to play via PS4.

As with the mobile game, the base download will be free. Those looking to get the full experience with many more songs and costumes will need to buy DLC. There are currently going to be 125 songs and nearly 70 costumes to choose from.

You’ll be able to get Love Live! on your PS4 on March 24.