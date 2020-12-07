Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition Coming January 14

The re-released and complete edition of the legendary Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game has been put off a bit from its holiday 2020 release window – but not by much. You’ll be able to tackle every evil ex-boyfriend and their goons on January 14 according to an official FB post about the game. The complete edition will include all of the existing DLC and offers up some incredible River City Ransom-style action in a more modern setting. The extra content includes more characters to play as and a dodge ball mode, harkening back even more to the game’s Kunio-Kun roots. The Complete Edition will be released on the PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via EGS and Ubisoft’s storefront and is a must for any beat-em-up fans.