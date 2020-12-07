Telltale Games Re-Releases Wallace & Gromit, Strong Bad

When Telltale Games closed up shop, many of its games went offline with the company. Today, however, we’re seeing the re-release of three classic Telltale Games titles.

The games are: Wallace & Gromit’s Grand Adventures, Strong Bad’s Cool Game for Attractive People, and Telltale Texas Hold’Em! These all came out prior to Telltale Games becoming a household name thanks to The Walking Dead adventure series.

All three titles are available on a variety of PC platforms for $14.99. You can pick them up on Steam, GOG, Green Man Gaming or Robot Cache.