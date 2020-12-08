New Story Trailer Unveiled For Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Many mysteries surround Adol Chrstin in the upcoming Ys IX: Monstrum Nox as he searches to unveil the secret curse that binds him and some greater mysteries of Balduq Prison. Some light is shed on these mysteries in the new story trailer released today by NISA. Ys IX: Monstrum Nox will be available for PlayStation 4 and Switch on February 2, 2021 and coming to PC later in summer of 2021. Additionally, pre-orders are available for Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Pact Edition that include the Monstrum Memoirs mini artbook, reverse coversheet and Melodies of the Macabre soundtrack sampler CD along with the game.