Cyberpunk 2077 And Other New Titles Arrive On Stadia

Several new titles are now available on Stadia, but the biggest news is the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 will be instantly playable beginning at 4:00 PM PT on December 9 with no patches or downloads required. Cyberpunk 2077 will cost $59.99 and any purchase prior to December 18 will get the free Stadia Premiere Edition. Other new games on Stadia include SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated ($23.99), Figment ($11.99), Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition ($49.99), Destroy All Humans! ($31.99), and Stadia will receive Watch Dogs ($19.99), Watch Dogs 2 ($17.49) and Unto the End ($19.99) on December 9.

In other news, Stadia is now available in 8 new countries. Players in Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia and Switzerland can now sign up at Stadia.com, making the total number of countries where Stadia is available 22. Additionally, YouTubers can now livestream their Stadia gameplay directly into their YouTube channel.