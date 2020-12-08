Curse of the Sea Rats Still Coming in 2021, Next-Gen Support Announced

Curse of the Sea Rats first came to light in 2019, with the promise at the time being a 2021 release. Well, the game has resurfaced once again, and it’s apparently still on track for release in 2021. PQube and Petoons Studio still don’t have a more specific release window yet, but it’s good to see that the multiplayer metroidvania-styled pirate game hasn’t been forgotten. Optimizations for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are in the works now too! Check out the newest trailer below for a quick refresher.

As seen above, Curse of the Sea Rats casts players as any of four extremely capable warriors who’ve been transformed into sea-faring rats. Since life as a human is much more preferable than life as a rat, these warriors have no choice but to hunt down the witch who cursed them and take down her pirate band in the process. Curse of the Sea Rats sports a hand-drawn aesthetic and follows a non-linear, Metroidvania framework. Players must use the talents of their sea rats to explore further, grow in power and take down any and all enemies that stand in their way.

Curse of the Sea Rats is set to release in 2021 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.