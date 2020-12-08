Destiny 2 Finally Arrives on Next-Gen Consoles

Bungie today released Destiny 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, bringing full next-gen support to the looter shooter.

Those waiting on native versions of Destiny 2 for their brand new consoles can breath easy now. Destiny 2 is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Both versions have been optimized to take advantage of the new consoles, and current owners of the game on PS4 and Xbox One can upgrade to next-gen for free.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions run at 4K resolution and 60fps. Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S version runs at 1080p and 60fps. Those playing on the PS5 and Xbox Series X can also crank the framerate up to 120fps in Crucible should they so desire. Both versions feature cross-gen play with their last-gen counter part, and Bungie also confirmed that cross-play will eventually arrive sometime in 2021.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.