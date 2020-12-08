Glover Re-Release Still Not Off the Table

Piko Interactive, the studio that known for lovingly resurrecting old and nigh-forgotten games like Chamber of the Sci-Mutant Priestess. recently stoked the flames of the Glover rumor mill by posting a tweet requesting fan input on stretch goals for a Glover re-release Kickstarter. Suggestions from Kickstarter mostly involved demands for a Switch release, plushies and actual Glover gloves, which of course. This is not the first time Piko has made mention of a Glover re-release — some might remember a kerfuffle a couple years back, when the German Golden Mushroom Studio claimed to be working on a re-release of Glover 2, having evidently woefully misunderstood how copyright law works. The story was laid to rest when Piko Interactive chimed in with a terse correction about who owns the rights to the game.

Since then, things have been relatively quiet, until this tweet was posted and pinned to their Twitter account, indicating real movement in the direction of bringing the game in which players take on the role of a living glove, which may or may not be filled with a disembodied hand. The original N64 version received mostly positive reviews, while the PS1 port, released the following year, did not. Given the image from the tweet, it’s probably safe to say that Piko Interactive is deriving this version from the N64 one.