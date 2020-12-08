NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… to Appear During The Game Awards

The Game Awards host and producer Geoff Keighley today confirmed that highly anticipated remaster will be showcased during The Game Awards.

Those hoping to see more of NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… won’t have to wait much longer. The remaster will be showcased Thursday, December 10 during The Game Awards pre-show at 3:30pm PT. No word yet on what we’ll see, but it’ll hopefully be a gameplay trailer.

Don't miss a brand new look at @NieRGame Replicant ver.1.22474487139 during #TheGameAwards pre-show on Thursday — streaming at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 PM PT at https://t.co/JhGKODahXK pic.twitter.com/5o3ZFMAOkl — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2020

NeiR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… launches April 23, 2021 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Be sure to tune in on December 10 to see all major announcements out of The Game Awards.