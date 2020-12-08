Pokémon GO Announces Kanto Tour Event

With Pokémon celebrating its 25th anniversary this coming February, it makes sense for celebrations to take place. Pokémon GO has just announced a special event taking trainers back to the beginnings of the franchise with a Kanto Tour event, so let’s see what sort of festivities are in store.

Taking place on February 20, players will be able to find all 150 Pokémon from the first generation. They will be in shiny form, some for the very first time which makes it even more exciting. In order to participate, however, you must purchase one of two passes, Red Version or Green Version at $11.99, because some Pokémon are exclusive to the ticket you have. Red will have Ekans, Oddish, Mankey and others, while Green features Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth and more. Special research tasks also need completing that can eventually lead you to encountering a shiny Mew. Some that are caught will have new attacks and you earn more candy pieces. Purchasing the passes by a certain early date also grant you access to upcoming Community Day events in January and February.

Trainers who don’t acquire a pass can still enjoy many features of the Kanto Tour. Raids for Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres and Mewtwo take place. Timed research events are still available. And trading range has increased by 40 km. It all makes for a fun way to enjoy the start of the Pokémon series and how far it’s come since.