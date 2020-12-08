Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Delayed to March

Back in September at the most recent Ubisoft Forward, the French publisher revealed an upcoming remake of the acclaimed 2003 time-bending platformer Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

Featuring improvements to the presentation and gameplay, the remake was originally set to come out on January 21, but earlier today, the dev team announced a brief delay for the title over on their official Twitter account. Now, Prince of Persia: The Sand of Time Remake will launch on March 18 on PS4, Xbox One and PC.