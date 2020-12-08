Razer Makes its Blade Gaming Laptop Available at Base Level

Razer has announced that its Blade Gaming Laptop is now available in a base trim. These gaming laptops have varying statistics that will gradually raise the price, but the base level version will look to get prospective mobility users in the door at a more affordable price. The Blade 15 Base will feature the premium design of the Razer laptops that includes a CNC-finish aluminum body, a matte black adonized finish, and the iconic Razer logo on the shell. The keyboard is also powered by Razer Chroma RGB, which is customizable to match up to 16.8 million colors.

The Razer Blade 15 Base will also include upward firing speakers that are powered by THX Spatial Audio. The audio will feature a variety of audio profiles for use in gaming, music, movies, voice and a customizable EQ profile.

The specifications of the Blade 15 Base will showcase maximum power for 1080p gaming. Users can expect 16GB of DDR4 RAM, the new Intel Core i7-10750H, and a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Razer adds a fast 120Hz display that will be lined with ultra-thin bezels and a HD webcam. The Razer Blade 15 Base will be available at Razer.com, RazerStore locations and select retailers on November 11. It will retail for $1,499.99.