Rust Won’t Be Making it to Consoles in 2020

Survival fans have been able to enjoy Rust on PC for several years now, but the game has yet to make the journey to consoles for one reason or another. The game’s developer, Facepunch, has been working on ports for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One though, and it was thought that they would arrive sometime this month. Unfortunately, that’s no longer the case.

Facepunch issued an update on Rust Console Edition today, saying plainly that the game is now officially delayed to sometime in 2021. Few specific reasons were given in regard to the delay, but the post appears to indicate that the main cause was the need for employees to work from home throughout much of 2020. Facepunch was also unable to give an ETA for their next update, but they did sound like they wanted to bring more news in early 2021 via their newsletter.