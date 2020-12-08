The Puzzle Struggles Resume Today with Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Puyo Puyo and Tetris enthusiasts can resume the fight for puzzler supremacy with today’s launch of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. The sequel to 2017’s surprising mash-up is now live on all current and next generation platforms, bringing both new and fan-favorite modes with it. It’s not the revolutionary title its predecessor was, but it’s definitely a game that newer fans of both series should consider.

Fans who pick up the launch version of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will enjoy a slight advantage in its new Skill Battle mode thanks to a free pack of rare item cards. These should give players a welcome boost once they reach the mid-game’s Skill Battle challenges. Sega is also releasing a day one patch to help the game run more smoothly, and fans can expect to see more free content and features added to the game in the coming months. Hopefully the developer doesn’t take too long delivering this content, as it’s definitely needed in order to make Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 a more worthwhile buy for fans who already own the first game.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.