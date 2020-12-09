ActRaiser Soundtrack Available on Vinyl for 30th Anniversary

Wayô Records might not be a household name, but they’ve announced an awesome upcoming vinyl release. The iconic ActRaiser soundtrack from Yuzo Koshiro is now being issued alongside additional tracks on vinyl and CD.

Aside from the original soundtrack to ActRaiser, unused songs are also included. A symphonic performance from 2018’s Ancient Festival is also a part of the two disc set. The vinyl comes in a bold blue coloration called the “Divine Marble Blue Vinyl Edition.”

There were shikishi being included for the first 250 orders, but those are already gone. ActRaiser is available for 32,50 €(approximately $40) and ships in March 2021.