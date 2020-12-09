Codemasters Releases Free F2 2020 Update for F1 2020

Codemasters released this year’s Formula 1 game back in June as the game included the Formula 2 roster and cars. The roster was pre-dated to the 2019 roster and cars, but the company promised the F2 2020 slate of drivers and cars would be updated for free. Codemasters has now made this available for owners of the game, one week after the season ended. This includes all drivers, cars and tracks from the 2020 season along with champion Mick Schumacher, son of legendary driver Michael Schumacher.

“Having witnessed an incredible end-of-season battle between Mick Schumacher and Callum Ilott, we’re delighted to give players the free F2 2020 season update,” said Lee Mather, F1 Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. “F2 has proved very popular with our players since its debut in F1 2019, and we know they will enjoy rewriting recent history with the free F1 2020 update. The update enables players to compete with Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin before they join forces as part of Haas F1 Team for 2021.”

The F2 series mirrors the F1 schedules for twelve weekends out of the year. The cars are more straightforward without the need to of DRS zones. These are a less powerful car on paper, but more of a raw experience to drive. F2 is playable within the Career Mode on F1 2020. You can read our review of F1 2020 here.