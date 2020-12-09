NZXT Releases New Internal USB Hub

If you’ve ever run out of USB ports on your motherboard, it can become an issue to add peripherals. Especially if you’re looking for RGB options. NZXT has previously offered an internal USB hub, but the company has revised this hub to be a simpler offering. The new NZXT Internal USB Hub takes out the traditional USB ports and goes with four internal USB 2.0 ports. The power source has also jumped to SATA power from a Molex connector, previously. The hub also sits low and features built in magnets and also includes 3M double-sided tape for some staying power.

The hub is available now at NZXT.com for $22.99.