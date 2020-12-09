Over a Quarter of Gamers Worldwide May Hide Hobby From Parents

Gaming, while far more socially-acceptable now than ever before, remains beleaguered by outdated stigma surrounding the value of the past time, with kids bearing the brunt of the shame associated with gaming. In fact, according to a recent study by UK-based Marketing Research Firm Savanta, as many as one quarter of gamers the world over actively hide the extent of their hobby from their parents.

Andrew Winton, VP of Marketing at Kaspersky, who commissioned the study, said, “Gaming has provided huge support to many this year; offering solace, relief and friendship in difficult times. But for many families, the negative perceptions of gaming can be very counter-productive in enabling open dialogue and building relationships.”

The study, a survey that included 5,031 respondents in 17 countries, asked about the reasons gamers might be ashamed of the hobby. 61% affirmed it was because gaming is “bad for your health,” while 42% said it’s because gaming is “rotting your brain.”

Participants said that while parents tended to appreciate certain aspects associated with gaming, such as creativity and problem-solving, they found it difficult to engage, as the social elements of gaming differ so greatly from those of movies and music. A little under half of respondents, at 47%, believed their relationship with their parents would improve if their parents were on their level, where gaming is concerned.

Kaspersky, in an effort to act on the results of this study, will be working with three women who are either in gaming professionally, themselves, or who are mothers of famous gamers, producing a panel show that will hit YouTube on December 9 at 11 am GMT. Called “Mums Got Game,” the show will see the mothers encouraging a more open and positive conversation around gaming between parents and their children.

“It’s about seeing games the same way as you’d see any other interest and not necessarily as (sic) potentially insidious force,” Keza MacDonald, Video Games Editor for The Guardian is quoted as saying in the show.

Also participating are Anne Fish, mother to Fortnite player and Twitch star Benjyfishy, and YouTube star Behzinga’s mother, Ruth Payne.