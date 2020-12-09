Resident Evil 7 Now Available on Amazon Luna+

Amazon Luna+ is looking to make its mark on the game streaming market. Today, Amazon announced that Resident Evil 7 will be joining its catalogue. This catalogue also includes the likes of Control, GRID, Brother: A Tale of Two Suns, and The Surge 1 and 2. Amazon Luna+ is available for only $5.99 a month during its introductory phase. This allows Apple users to play these games on an iPhone, iPad or a Mac and can seamlessly transition to PC or Amazon FireTV devices. You can read our review of Resident Evil 7 here.