Steam Gamers Can Be Real American Heroes Starting December 15

The team-based, third-person shooter G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout will be blasting its way to Steam on December 15, priced at $29.99. Gamers looking for a little extra can grab the $39.99 Digital Deluxe Edition, which comes with a digital art book, soundtrack, Retro Skins and more. For a limited time, players who buy the game will also get 20% off, so long as they purchase in the game’s first week of release.

The game, which spans seventeen campaigns and pays homage to plenty of classic villains, lets players choose either the G.I Joe team or to pledge fealty to Cobra Commander, with twelve playable characters available from both sides. Operation Blackout, of course, is already available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and curious gamers should heat up yesterday’s porkchop sandwiches and head over to our review to see what our own Jason Bohn thought of the game.