Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming Comes to iOS Spring 2021

Microsoft and Xbox today announced when cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate finally comes to iOS.

Android users have been able to enjoy streaming games from the cloud via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for months now. Unfortunately, iOS owners have been wholly left behind due to Apple’s policy regarding game streaming apps. Both GeForce Now and Google Stadia have faced similar problems, and have turned to web-based apps to bypass Apple’s policies. Turns out, that’s also what Microsoft intends to do spring 2021.

Cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate arrives on iOS spring 2021 through mobile web browser. This should allow you to play on any iOS device as long as it has a web browser. Microsoft also confirmed that they’re extending support to Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser. In short, by the time spring 2021 rolls around, there’s going to be a lot of new ways to play games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available now with over 100 games to download or stream.