Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One Fully Revealed

Treyarch today fully unveiled what’s coming in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One.

Those hungry for new content in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can rest easy knowing Season One is bringing plenty of new stuff. Like in Modern Warfare, this season brings new multiplayer maps, a new Battle Pass, operators, weapons, and more. For Warzone fans, Season One also adds a new Black Ops centric map that longtime fans will recognize.

Similar to Modern Warfare, players will be able to earn new weapons by playing the game. Black Ops Cold War players can earn the MAC 10 SMG at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass, and the Groza Assault Rifle at Tier 31. The Streetsweeper shotgun, and the Sledgehammer and Wakizashi melee weapons can be earned later in the season by completing challenges or purchasing a bundle.

In terms of game modes, Modern Warfare’s popular Gunfight returns with four maps (Game Show, ICBM, KGB, U-Bahn), as does Modern Warfare Remastered’s fan-favorite Prop Hunt mode. New to the series is Dropkick, which sees two teams vying for control of a nuclear briefcase. Hardpoint also joins the larger Combined Arms game mode.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a new season without new multiplayer maps. There’s Pines, which takes place at a shopping center; Raid, which returns from Call of Duty: Black Ops II; and Nuketown ’84 Holiday, a festive take on the current map. Zombies’ Die Maschine is also getting a festive makeover in Jingle Hells.

Hopping over to Warzone, a new battle royale experience arrives in the form of Rebirth Island. Players can parachute into the classic Soviet base from the original Black Ops and partake in intense, close-quarter action. A mini-battle royale map, Rebirth Island features smaller player counts, but far more action. The map launches with trios and quads available. There’s also a new Gulag Experience coming to Verdansk, which pits fallen players in a 1v1 match in a replica of the original Nuketown.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Season One arrives December 16 for free.