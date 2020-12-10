Back 4 Blood is Turtle Rock Studios’ Next Project

Turtle Rock Studios and Warner Bros. Games today announced Back 4 Blood.

The team behind Left 4 Dead and Evolve are back for another co-op experience, Back 4 Blood. Essentially a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood puts players deep into a zombie apocalypse spurred following the discovery of a worm in an icy tundra. You take control of one of four survivors as you attempt to survive waves of power zombie creatures.

Back 4 Blood launches June 22, 2021 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. A closed alpha for the game kicks off December 17.