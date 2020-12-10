BioWare Officially Unveils the Next Chapter in the Mass Effect Universe

BioWare and EA tonight unveiled a sneak peek at the next Mass Effect game.

Though it’s likely many years away from a full reveal, the sneak peek does serve as a nice tease for the upcoming game. While Mass Effect: Andromeda didn’t continue the story of the main trilogy, this new Mass Effect title appears to be a direct sequel. The trailer showcases the Milky Way Galaxy along with battle sound effects from the third game. The trailer ends with an Asari finding Commander Shepard’s N7 insignia, insinuating that the Reapers were defeated in Mass Effect 3.

No word yet on when this Untitled Mass Effect Sequel will release, but players can relive the original trilogy again when Mass Effect: Legendary Edition arrives on PS4, Xbox One and PC early 2021.