Capcom Arcade Stadium Coming to Switch

Capcom had a pair of big announcements at the 2020 Game Awards – with Ghouls ‘n Ghosts Resurrection and an all-new compilation coming to Switch. This collection brings 32 classics to the mix with new rewind, save state, difficulty adjustments and even speed adjustments. You can use a few filters as well, with smoothing, native, and scanline options available alongside arcade border art. You can even replicate the arcade experience with a virtual cabinet tour and virtual coin usage. High scores are featured and new weekly challenges are designed to keep you engrossed for a while. The Stadium will include 1943 as a free download, with the other games being available as DLC packs – which is a similar approach to what Capcom did in their 360-era collection.

You’ve got a wide variety of genres here, from platformers in Strider, brawlers in Captain Commando and Final Fight to fighting games like Street Fighter II and some classics that have long been forgotten like Hagemaru and Legendary Wings. The lineup is impressive, and you can even switch between different regions for the games. The Switch is a fantastic platform for compilations like this, although hopefully it will also come to PC and other consoles as well, so a wider variety of players can enjoy them.