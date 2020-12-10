Capcom Brings Back a Classic With Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection

There are always at least some unexpected surprises at The Game Awards, and yet not many of us saw Capcom bringing back Ghosts ‘n Goblins. But here we are, with Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection announced for the Switch. Yes, Sir Arthur’s classic platforming adventures are back, now with enhanced graphics and more. Sadly, we don’t have many other details to work with at the moment, such as whether or not this is a sort of remake, a remix a la Sonic Mania. As you can see, some familiar faces are back for Arthur to battle, but we’ll find out more about them between now and February 25, when the game comes out.