During tonight’s Game Awards Pearl Abyss revealed a brand new trailer for Crimson Desert. This massive open-world action adventure game will feature both multiplayer and solo play. The five minute trailer below showcases in-game footage and gameplay with no added effects and introduces the main character Macduff, a mercenary fighting to reclaim his home amidst the turmoil enveloping the continent of Pywel.

Crimson Desert will release in Winter 2021 on PC and console.