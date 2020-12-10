Evil Dead: The Game Announced Featuring Ash Williams

Nearly 20 years ago, fans of the Evil Dead series received the closest thing to a playable version of Ash, and the game was a budget title. During the Game Awards, Boss Team Games unveiled the first major title in the Evil Dead universe starring Ashley J. Williams. In a collaboration with Renissance Pictures, STUDIOCANAL, MGM and Lionsgate, the game will be based on the Evil Dead franchise that stars characters created by Sam Raimi, Robert Tapert, and Bruce Campbell.

Players will work together as a team of four survivors as you explore, craft, loot and manage your fear as you seal the breach between worlds. Players can also take control of the powerful Kandarian Demon to hunt Ash and his friends while possessing Deadites, the environment and even survivors. You will battle across memorable locales including the infamous cabin in the woods, which will be brought to life with terrifying visuals and all-new recorded dialogue from Bruce Campbell. More than 25 weapons will be at your disposal including Ash’s Gauntlet, Boomstick and chainsaw. Skill trees will add to the variety to grow stronger in either co-op play or a PvP experience.

“I’m excited to be strapping on the chainsaw one more time,” said Bruce Campbell, who has given life to Ashley J. Williams across multiple films and the recent STARZ original “Ash vs Evil Dead” television series. “Boss Team and Saber Interactive are planning a huge immersive dealio, and I knew I had to come back. You’ll be able to step into my shoes and kick some Deadite ass!”