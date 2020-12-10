Flying Wild Hog and Focus Home Interactive Unveil Evil West

We haven’t made it that clear here, but 2020 is actually Hardcore Gamer’s fifteenth anniversary. And the cover story for out first issue was on Darkwatch, a supernatural shooter set in the wild west. So you can bet when the trailer for Evil West dropped at The Game Awards, we were all getting a bit excited at an unexpected comeback. But we new it couldn’t be true. But hey, a new action game from developers Flying Wild Hog (who have a lot on their table) and Focus Home Interactive is still something to get excited about as well! Coming to all major platforms in 2021, Evil West has you play as vampire hunter Jesse Rentier, part of a top-secret institute trying to save the US from a massive vampire threat, which you can play either solo or co-op. It may not be Darkwatch, but damn straight we’ll take it.